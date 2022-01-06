Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, of bribing MPs to pass the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2022 on Wednesday.

During the acrimonious sitting, Uhuru and Raila managed to rally 161 MPs who supported the bill against Deputy President William Ruto’s 132.

Speaking after the thrashing, Ngunjiri, who is Ruto’s ally, claimed that money looted from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) coffers was used by Uhuru and Raila to bribe MPs to pass the bill

He spoke while holding an envelope that he alleged was used to carry the money.

In a video which he shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday night, Ngunjiri noted that the brown envelope was empty after the money had been distributed to the legislators, and the same should serve as evidence against the bribery allegations.

“This is KEMSA loot!” shouted Kimani Ngunjiri as he shared the video.

Here is the video>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST