Thursday, 06 January 2022 – A Canadian national has been detained after he attacked a reveller at Club Gemini in Kilimani and slit his throat while fighting over a woman.

According to a police report, the suspect identified as Abdulahi Ali, attacked Muriuki, a middle-aged man, using a broken glass on December 27.

Muriuki was with a woman at the Gemini Club at Adlife Plaza in Kilimani when Abdulahi confronted them.

He wanted to hit on the woman but Muriuki was overprotective.

Police obtained CCTV footage showing how Abdullahi picked up a broken glass and attacked Muriuki, who was trying to protect his woman.

He then attempted to slit his throat and left him with injuries on the neck.

Muriuki was in ICU for several days after he was slit twice on the neck during the altercation.

Abdulahi is a Canadian citizen who came to Kenya in December for holiday, authorities said.

He is facing attempted murder charges.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

