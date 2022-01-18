Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s State House bid has suffered a major blow after Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina ditched the UDA camp.

This comes barely months after Wainaina joined UDA in a highly publicized event attended by Ruto in the Kiambaa Constituency.

The legislator, who has fallen out with Ruto, has since rebranded his campaign truck previously adorned with the yellow UDA colours

Although Wainaina has not revealed the reason why he ditched William Ruto’s camp, sources within his camp said he was uncomfortable with Ruto’s unmet financial promises to his constituents during his recent tour of the county.

“The MP was forced to dip into his pocket to pay millions the DP had pledged to women and youth groups as part of his empowerment program in Thika and Gatundu North where he hosted the DP,” said the source who sought anonymity.

The first-term legislator popularly known as ‘Jungle’ is said to be headed to Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi’s Party of National Unity.

His exit from the United Democratic Alliance appears to be a major boost for former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who was expected to battle it with him in party primaries.

The Thika Town MP has declared interest in the Kiambu governor’s seat held by James Nyoro.

Others in the contest include Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho, former Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao, and first county boss William Kabogo.

