Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Kikuyu Council of Elders, Rift Valley branch, has sent a powerful message to President Uhuru Kenyatta over Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid ahead of the upcoming August General Elections.

The elders gave the second in command their blessings at the Eldoret Sports Club earlier today and reminded Uhuru about the agreement he had with his deputy in 2013.

According to elder Njahi Komari’s sentiment, as the Kikuyu Community, they are not going to ignore what Uhuru said before millions of Kenyans years back that he will support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

“We are aware of what Uhuru Kenyatta promised his deputy William Ruto over leadership and as a Community, we will have to fulfill the testament ahead of August General Elections,’’ Komari said

The elder further stated that Uhuru will receive a curse if he betrays DP Ruto, who has supported him in the 2002, 2013, and 2017 presidential elections.

As things stand, Uhuru is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST