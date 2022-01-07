Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s nephew has revealed a well-cut-out master strategy that will see the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, clinch the presidency in the August 9, 2022 elections.

Speaking to a local TV yesterday, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, who was named as the chair of Raila’s Campaign Board, stated that the campaigns will start from county levels and will be conducted differently with the idea of consultations and dialogue being employed at every level.

The consultation forums will then break down to even smaller administrative units where a high-level team of professionals will have a more in-depth one-on-one conversation with the electorates and make it easy to convince them to elect Raila as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

“We expect at the county level to have many consultations between citizens by citizens.

“So you expect countrywide engagements starting from county levels,” Governor Muriithi stated.

Other than consultations, Muriithi revealed that the well-thought-out plan has already brought on board a team of professionals working behind the scenes to streamline Raila’s campaign plan.

Influential business leaders and entrepreneurs have also been included in the wider team at the heart of the former Prime Minister’s campaigns board.

“You will see some key leading political figures and business persons as part of this board.

“You have seen my colleague governors. This is a high level team and our role is to provide oversight to an even wider team of professionals,” Muriithi stated.

The high-level team will provide oversight to an even broader team that is being assembled by Raila’s lieutenants.

Part of the board’s job includes planning and coordinating rallies, developing a communication strategy as well as overseeing the formulation of Raila’s election manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST