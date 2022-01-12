Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Newly appointed Raila Odinga’s campaign manager, Ndiritu Muriithi, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have been unable to grow the country’s economy compared to President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure due to the bad energy they placed on the people during their campaigns.

Speaking during an interview, Muriithi noted that Uhuru and Ruto used negative energy in their 2013 campaign to ascend to power, which in return affected the country’s economic performance.

According to him, the president and his deputy used fear to unite Kenyans on the International Criminal Court, where they were facing charges relating to crime against humanity.

He said that it is through fear that the two top leaders managed to get the public’s votes.

“The truth of the matter is this, that in 2013, Jubilee was successful, but what were they selling?” the Laikipia governor said.

“They sold fear, fear of ICC, fear of ‘Kimudu’, but they won.”

He said that the strategy partly worked but it has its implications on the country and their Jubilee administrations.

“Winning using negative emotion is setting up the country for failure.”

“The truth of the matter is that Uhuru has built far many more roads than Kibaki did but the economy has not quite reacted because of the negative tone,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST