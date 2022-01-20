Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Kakamega Gubernatorial aspirant, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a selfish leader who only cares about his stomach.

Speaking on Wednesday, Khalwale who is also a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said in 2018 immediately after the handshake, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave Raila Odinga Sh 200 billion to share with other National Super Alliance principals.

The NASA principals included Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

According to Khalwale, when Raila received the Sh 200 billion, he refused to share the money and kept it in his accounts.

The bullfighter said Uhuru thought the money would benefit leaders and communities that were behind the former premier

“However, out of the KSh 200 billion, Raila did not remember that Mumias Sugar Company had a debt of only KSh 20 billion while Nzoia Sugar wanted KSh 10 billion. Instead of Raila giving us only KSh 30 billion, he retained all the cash,” Khalwale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST