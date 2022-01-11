Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has been forced to delete a Twitter opinion poll where he had asked ‘Who sponsors ethnic violence and balkanisation during campaigns?

In the poll, Alai listed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto since the two are the main contenders in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Over 12,000 Kenyans participated and 56 percent said Raila Odinga is the man who sponsors ethnic violence and balkanisation during campaigns. Ruto came second with 44 percent.

When Alai sensed that the majority of Kenyans are saying Raila is the king of violence in the country, he deleted the tweet.

Here is a screenshot of Alai’s opinion poll that he later deleted after realising the majority of Kenyans are of the view that it is Raila Odinga who sponsors violence during campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.