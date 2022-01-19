Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has come to the defense of Deputy President William Ruto, who is labeled the ‘lord of corruption’ in Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday when she appeared on Kameme TV, Waiguru said that the allegations that DP Ruto is corrupt are false and most Kenyans are aware that he is clean and has never stolen any public funds.

The first-term governor accused the government of using false corruption allegations against any political leader who is not supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who she termed as ‘state project’.

Waiguru said that she was also once a victim of the same when she was accused of corruption in the National Youths Service (NYS) yet there was no evidence of the accusations.

The governor also claimed that Covid-19 billionaires are never mentioned in the current news because they are in the government and are not DP Ruto’s supporters

Waiguru further said DP Ruto has been embraced by Mt Kenya residents and he will get 82 percent of the Mt Kenya vote in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST