Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has dismissed claims that Jubilee Party is dead as a dodo.

Addressing the media at Gitero Primary School in Kieni, Nyeri County on Wednesday, Kega said the party was still alive and running its activities and currently ranked second in terms of membership.

“Jubilee Party is still on. It’s still the ruling party and if you go to the Registrar of Political Parties, you will find that it is number two in terms of membership capacity,” Kega said.

The Kieleweke lawmaker also said the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was postponed in December will be held soon.

“The Jubilee party plans to hold the NDC that was postponed late last year. We are waiting for the Political Parties Amendment Bill that is before Parliament to go through for us to hold the NDC.

“If this Bill is passed, it will play a very vital role in reviving the Jubilee party,” Kega said.

He concluded by saying that many will be shocked when Jubilee will revive since it will have more seats than United Democratic Alliance(UDA) in the August General Election.

“Mt Kenya people love Jubilee and not UDA because they know it is a party of conmen,” Kega stated.

