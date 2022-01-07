Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – Tea Master Edgar Obare has been dealt a major blow after his BNNKe Instagram account was deactivated.

The controversial blogger, who has since opened another Instagram account named, Uncle Edgar, has disclosed why his account that had a huge following was taken down.

He revealed that an expose’ he had made against Kiss100 Fm presenter, Kamene Goro, was the reason Instagram had cited for deactivating his page.

“This is the story that got my account disabled. They cited I went against community guidelines-harassment. Kuonewa tu,” he wrote.

Edgar lost his first account after he did an expose on wash wash syndicate that linked some powerful politicians.

After that, he opened another account dubbed BNNKe, which has also been deactivated.

Flamboyant musician KRG The Don has celebrated Edgar Obare’s woes and told him to find another job instead of poking his nose into other people’s businesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.