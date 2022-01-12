Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Three suspected kidnappers who held a 23-year-old man hostage and demanded a Sh300,000 ransom from his family have been arrested by Githurai-based detectives.

Dickson Mwendwa, 24, Robert Kioko, 23 and Philip Kilonzi, 28, were nabbed in a swift intelligence-led operation when detectives ambushed the single-roomed house where they held the victim.

In a case of suspected frame-up, the victim had travelled from Mwingi East to Githurai to visit a couple who hail from the same rural area, only to arrive and find the woman of the house alone.

Within no time, the husband stormed in accompanied by three other men, who landed on the young man with blows and kicks on allegation of having a romantic affair with the wife.

They then frisked the victim taking Sh5,000 from him, before hurling him out of the house and whisking him away to the empty room.

The victim was forced to contact his family members to raise the Sh300,000 ransom, threatening dire consequences if they failed to comply.

Sleuths who got the report from the victim’s father rigorously trailed the suspects to the scene, casting an ambush that netted three of them.

The victim who had been stripped naked and injured on the face was rescued to safety, as the three were taken to custody.

As detectives probe further to establish the crux of the incidence, the suspects are pending arraignment for their crime.

