Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed claims that the August 9th Presidential election is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at his Yatta home, Machakos County on Saturday, Kalonzo, who met opinion shapers and politicians from his Ukambani backyard said he is still in the presidential race and vowed to shock his competitors.

“Now is the ideal opportunity; this is the time. I’m running for President of the Republic of Kenya, ” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo further said some individuals feel apprehensive and jumpy at whatever point his bid for the official race was referenced.

“There are individuals who get anxious at whatever point the competition to State House is referenced, they call us names,” Kalonzo said.

“I have explanations behind it. An opportunity to finish the way of life of political trickery and duplicity, the evil of debasement. The way of life of denying individuals, an entire country of over 50 million grieving in destitution due to defilement.

“The opportunity has arrived to stop this.

“I’m running for president since I accept I love this country. I’m running for president, women, men of their word and my kindred Kenyans since I have seen what dread and contempt, and fumble has brought to this country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST