Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the last time he had a conversation with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kalonzo said the last time he spoke with Raila Odinga was early last year when they met at a public function in Nairobi.

Kalonzo made the remarks after a journalist asked him whether he is planning to team up with the former premier ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

“The last time I spoke to Honorable Odinga was last year.

“How can you flirt with somebody, with whom you have no communication,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, who is the Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, insisted that he is firmly in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and exuded confidence that the alliance will form the next government.

Other members of OKA include Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

