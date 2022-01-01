Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed claims that the 2022 presidential election is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Kalonzo stated that Kenya belongs to all citizens and that no one person is predestined to rule the country.

“Why is it that there is always this bad perception that some people were created to help others?

“Why not do it the opposite way around?” enquired the Wiper leader, who backed Raila Odinga in both the 2013 and 2017 elections.

“Kenyans are left with a horrible choice of extreme opinions; men and women who believe in themselves and believe that there is no country unless it is them,” Kalonzo stated.

The former Vice President also criticised the Uhuru administration, claiming that despite the president’s pledge to tackle corruption, little has been done to bring graft culprits to court.

“The campaign against corruption was the low-hanging fruit for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“They have smashed the record for dysfunctional administration, especially when you have a deputy president opposing the president for five years,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST