Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, have dismissed claims that they have endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, Kalonzo and Gideon maintained that they are still in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and they have not abandoned the outfit.

“How can we support Raila Odinga yet we are OKA principals,” Kalonzo asked journalists.

At the same time, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, dismissed claims that he is on the verge of forming an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

“OKA is united and intact. I urge fellow Kenyans to exercise patience and sobriety.

“Matters of the leadership of this country are closest to my heart.

“I cannot allow myself and my political associates to gamble with the lives of Kenyans.

“I still affirm my Presidential bid,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST