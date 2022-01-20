Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Kabi Wa Jesus was the talk of social media after he announced his wife’s pregnancy in style.

The clout-chasing content creator plastered a photo of his pregnant wife on a billboard along a busy road in Runda, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

While some of the Netizens praised him after pulling the stunt, some felt that he was being too desperate for publicity.

It’s now emerging that the billboard has been removed.

Infact, it was removed barely 24 hrs after he posted the photos on social media to chase clout.

“Billboard is no longer there after too much pressure,” Edgar Obare said and shared the photos below to prove that the billboard has been removed.

