Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Former Mukurueni constituency Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has reacted to Deputy President William Ruto’s move to publicly apologise on behalf of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi over his Madoadoa remarks.

On Monday, during a mammoth rally in Bomet County, Ruto apologised to Kenyans following Linturi’s madoadoa remarks that sparked outrage from a section of Kenyans.

The DP also lauded Linturi for apologising and challenged other leaders who have made such statements to follow suit.

At the same time, the DP, who spoke at Moi Gardens Stadium, cautioned members of his team to tame their tongues and avoid remarks that may lead to divisions.

“I want to apologise as the leader of this team. All our team members, the UDA party members and followers, are asked to be careful with their language,” Ruto said.

Commenting on Twitter after Ruto apologised, Kabando, who supports Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, stated that Ruto’s bold move is commendable and sent a warning to other UDA politicians who have been defending Linturi.

“Though I support Raila Odinga The 5th president, I commend DP William Ruto & kipchumba murkomen for their unqualified public apology on behalf of mithika Linturi over Madoadoa speech.

“Instructively, Linturi himself apologised profusely. UDA guys justifying the mistake now well-advised,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST