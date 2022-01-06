Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 -Jubilee Party blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for holding his presidential launch at Eldoret Sports Ground on Saturday.

Ruto will converge at the ground to launch his presidential bid with a team of over 100 members of parliament and other leaders.

Ruto has already announced that he will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as his political vehicle in his race to the House on the hill in August this year.

However, Pauline has mocked DP Ruto, saying the second in command pretends that he is a national leader yet the only place he can launch his presidential bid is Eldoret which is his hometown.

Pauline congratulated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for holding his presidential bid at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi in December 2021 saying this is a demonstration that he is a national leader and is not like a village leader like Ruto.

“While Raila did his at Kasarani on 10th Dec 2021, Ruto will do his in Eldoret on 8th January 2022.

“National party indeed! Mt. Kenya kingpin indeed!” Pauline tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST