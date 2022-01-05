Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – A close ally of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged him to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga if he wants to grow politically.

Speaking on Wednesday, Khwisero Member of Parliament, Christopher Aseka, said Mudavadi’s political future will be brighter if he joins Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

Aseka said Mudavadi stands a chance of inheriting Raila’s support base in the future as he is the most appropriate politician from Nyanza and Western to take up that mantle.

“When I look at the prevailing political conditions and environment, I would advise my party leader to support Raila Odinga,” Aseka said.

“If he joins Deputy President William Ruto, he will have another 10 years of oblivion.

“He might not add anything significant to his side.

“He may get government positions but nothing political,” Aseka added.

The move comes days after two MPs and a host of ANC MCAs dumped Mudavadi’s team for Raila.

They were Lugari MP Ayub Savula and Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali.

The Kenyan DAILY POST