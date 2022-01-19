Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A married woman went berserk and did the unthinkable after discovering that her husband was cheating on her with one of her friends.

According to social media reports, the jilted woman busted her husband with her best friend in the car, leading to an ugly scene that forced her husband and his mpango wa kando to run for their dear lives.

She set her husband’s car on fire and destroyed it completely, just to teach him a lesson for being unfaithful.

The car was barely a month old.

See photos.

