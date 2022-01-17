Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s chief propagandist, Dennis Itumbi, has been left with an egg on his face after a Twitter user exposed him for lying to the public.

Itumbi lifted photos of a jam-packed church crusade and alleged that the photos were taken in Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday when Ruto and his allies held a rally.

“Celebrity Dennis Itumbi is back with another huge propaganda.

“We are here to detect and debunk fake news,” a Twitter user wrote and shared a screenshot of the photos that Itumbi lifted.

Ruto’s Jacaranda rally that was disrupted by goons believed to be associated with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was reportedly poorly attended, prompting Itumbi to doctor the photos.

This is not the first time Itumbi is being accused of lifting photos online and doctoring them to lie to the public that Ruto has a cult following.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.