Saturday, 15 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Didmus Barasa, has proved that he is a force to reckon with after he attracted a huge crowd at Naesi Market in Kimilili Constituency.

Sharing the photos on his social platforms, he wrote, “Spent this evening with the great people of Maeni Ward at Nasusi Market where I committed to providing households access to free clean water and sustainable energy.

“As has been my tradition, I will continue to enable my Constituents to have Easy & equal access to education by building and remodeling more schools in the area”,

Barasa has been selling the Hustler National narrative in his constituency and if the photos of his well-attended rally are anything to go by, then it seems he is on the right track.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.