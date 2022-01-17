Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has received a massive boost in his presidential bid after 30 governors endorsed his candidature.

Raila met 26 governors in Naivasha today, who declared their support for him under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Four other governors sent their apologies but signed the declaration indicating their support for the former Prime Minister.

“This has been a consultative meeting between the governors and the fifth as we assured him of our support and discussed the way forward with regards to the presidential elections.

“There were 30 of us present and a couple of us who were absent with apologies,” Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Mureithi stated.

Delivering the statement from the governors, Mureithi noted that the discussions were based on several issues, among them support for devolution, people-focused campaigns, peaceful elections and the future of the nation.

“Having had deep deliberations on the future of the country, we hereby endorse Raila Amolo Odinga,” Mureithi stated.

His sentiments were echoed by his Kitui counterpart, Charity Ngilu, who poked holes into Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign bid, noting that he has always opposed the Constitution.

“We will go out of our way to ensure Raila Odinga is the president in August.

“There’s a great danger in electing Ruto as the president as he has always opposed the Kenyan Constitution,” Ngilu noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST