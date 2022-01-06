Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Political Analyst Herman Manyora has delivered a worrying prediction for Mount Kenya leaders, who are set to vie for different positions through Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party, after the passage of the Political Parties Amendment Bill yesterday.

According to Manyora, UDA politicians should be prepared to lose since they have limited time to make choices as the elections are eight months away.

Most of the politicians in Mt. Kenya decided to quickly join Ruto’s newly formed UDA after his fallout with President Kenyatta thanks to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“If you are from the Mt. Kenya region, especially the central region where President Uhuru Kenyatta comes from, prepare yourself for defeat if you are running on a UDA ticket,” Manyora stated.

According to him, it will be too late by March if the candidates will not have settled on which party they will vie with.

“By February, March it will be very late. And as you can see UDA is not selling very well in Central and this is a fact,” added Manyora.

He said that the narrative will soon change as people from the region will start terming UDA as a Kalenjin party and they will move to join a party that will consider them.

Manyora said it will be hard for leaders like, Moses Kuria, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Mwangi Wa Iria to dismantle their parties and join UDA.

“You can see when people like Mwangi Wa Iria, Moses Kuria, and Mwangi Kiunjuri speak.

“They are speaking for their community, they have their parties and the narrative is going to be we will support Ruto but on our terms,” he added.

