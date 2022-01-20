Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has urged presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi not to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga over his current woes.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina revealed that the president and Raila Odinga have nothing to do with Wanjigi’s woes.

Ole Kina said the person responsible for Wanjigi’s arrest is Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila have nothing to do with Jimi Wanjigi’s problems, it has to do with DCI and legal challenges,” Ole Kina said.

Ledama went on to say that Wanjigi should let the law take its course rather than blaming others, which he claims never solves the problem.

“The truth is that if the DCI or the public prosecution believes Jimi Wajingi is involved in a crime, he has the right to go through the legal system.

“We really need to get away from the blame game because it isn’t helping us.”

“I know it’s election season, but the truth is there are issues to be investigated, and we allow the Judiciary to play its role,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST