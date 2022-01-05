Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – A concerned motorist took photos of some students hanging dangerously on a police vehicle along the busy Outering Road.

They had reportedly been given a lift.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, the concerned motorist wrote, “GKB 184T spotted this morning overloaded with schoolboys carelessly hanging like touts along outering road.

“Sad that those meant to protect lives are the ones endangering them.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.