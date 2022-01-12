Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has reportedly found a new lady to warm his heart, months after breaking up with Lillian Ng’ang’a.

Rumours of Mutua’s new relationship surfaced online after a lady, identified as Shisha Pilaso, took to social media and shared photos with the Governor in Malindi.

She gushed over Mutua calling him sweetheart and referred to herself as ‘Bibi Ya Gavana (Governor’s wife).

The photos have since spread online like bushfire and left Netizens wondering whether she is the Governor’s new catch.

They seem to be enjoying each other’s company in the photos.

The Governor’s appetite for petite ladies is well-known and his alleged new catch has a petite figure just like his ex-wife Lillian.

See photos of Mutua’s alleged new catch.

