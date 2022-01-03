Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has spoken about allegations that she is planning to dump Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

For almost two years, Kihika has been Ruto’s point woman in Nakuru County.

On Monday, speculations were rife that Kihika, who is vying for Nakuru gubernatorial seat in 2022 using United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is planning to dump Ruto.

“This year, I will not go around the country to campaign for William Ruto because I have a daunting task ahead of me.

“I have invested so much time selling the hustler narrative until I forgot my great people of Nakuru County.

“Now, I’m panicking and everything looks uncertain,” she is alleged to have complained.

But in a statement on Monday afternoon, Kihika said the statement is fake as a ‘three dollar bill’

“They wish! Fake as a three dollar bill,” Kihika wrote on her Facebook page.

