Friday, January 7, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has penned a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that has left Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga adherents in shock.

Kuria, who is still convalescing at home after undergoing complex leg surgery in Dubai, wished the former Premier a happy 77th birthday and showered him with a lot of praises that shocked his followers.

Kuria, in his birthday wish to Raila, said no other man in Kenya had gone through what Jakom had undergone for the sake of our freedom.

Raila was sent to prison by the late former President Daniel Moi’s government for 9 years for opposing dictatorship and fighting for the freedom of every Kenyan.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote when wishing Raila(Jakom) a happy 77th birthday on Friday.

“Being in police cells for a week is not one of your favourite experiences.

“To my Pangani 6 colleagues Johnstone Muthama, Junet Mohammed, Kimani Ngunjiri, Timothy Bosire and Ferdinand Waititu, what if it was 9 years like this man?

“Hate him or love him, irrespective of how the last chapter in his political book ends, this man’s place in the history of this nation is carved in stone.

“No other living Kenyan has gone through what he has undergone for the sake of our current freedoms.

“On behalf of the Real Hustlers of this nation, Happy 77th my friend His Earthquakeness Baba, Jakom,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.