Friday, January 7, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and a British billionaire philanthropist were briefly stopped at Wilson Airport on Thursday after they landed from Eldoret.

The Briton, Michael Spencer, is also a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

He is the founder of NEX Group, a UK-based business focused on electronic markets and post-trade business which was acquired by CME Group in November 2018.

Also in their company was controversial Tanzanian politician and former Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Lazaro Nyalandu.

New details emerging from the United Kingdom indicate that Michael Spencer is one of the people who are being accused of sponsoring militias in Congo which led to war and thousands of people lost their lives.

According to a report by The Guardian which is a leading UK magazine, Michael Spencer is accused of funding Congo militias for decades.

Now, Kenyans are wondering what Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was doing with a killer, who has committed crimes against humanity in Congo and other unnamed sub-Saharan countries.

