Friday, January 14, 2022 – It is now official that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is poised to join Deputy President William Ruto, despite insisting that he is in One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

OKA leaders consist of Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

According to reports, the technical team that was tasked with coming up with the OKA flagbearer has failed to agree on which pair to pick, amid the conflict between allies of Musalia and Kalonzo.

However, Musalia Mudavadi’s actions at the meeting are said to have raised eyebrows.

The ANC boss is reported to have not sent representatives to the technical team, raising speculations that Musalia might be heading to DP Ruto’s camp and not interested in OKA activities.

The close relationship between Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Ruto is said to have added credence to speculations that Musalia might be heading to DP’s hustler nation.

