Partner Operations Internship

Due to the rapid growth we have been experiencing, our Bolt Food team is expanding. We’re now looking for a paid intern to join us and work on partner operations. Ideally this person is someone early in their career interested in getting start-up exposure and a chance to work with a great team on a rapidly growing innovative business. This person will be focused on executing our fundamental operational processes as well as short-term projects.

Your daily adventures will include :

  • Operational management of restaurant profiles on Bolt Food platform
  • Processing requests from the restaurants in the internal system
  • Helping with creating the visual side of food delivery
  • Creating a fun, inclusive, fair, but results-driven culture

What we are looking for :

  • You have a data-driven analytical mindset (Excel skills are a plus)
  • You’re a great communicator
  • You’re a hustler, not stopping after 20 obstacles a day
  • You have excellent spoken and written English & Kiswahili
  • You’re passionate about new technologies

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Bolt on careers.bolt.eu to apply

