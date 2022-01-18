Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Partner Operations Internship

Due to the rapid growth we have been experiencing, our Bolt Food team is expanding. We’re now looking for a paid intern to join us and work on partner operations. Ideally this person is someone early in their career interested in getting start-up exposure and a chance to work with a great team on a rapidly growing innovative business. This person will be focused on executing our fundamental operational processes as well as short-term projects.

Your daily adventures will include :

Operational management of restaurant profiles on Bolt Food platform

Processing requests from the restaurants in the internal system

Helping with creating the visual side of food delivery

Creating a fun, inclusive, fair, but results-driven culture

What we are looking for :

You have a data-driven analytical mindset (Excel skills are a plus)

You’re a great communicator

You’re a hustler, not stopping after 20 obstacles a day

You have excellent spoken and written English & Kiswahili

You’re passionate about new technologies

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Bolt on careers.bolt.eu to apply