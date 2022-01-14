Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Sales Intern 

Status: Full Time

Reports to: Sales Manager

Location: Nairobi Kenya.

Date: 13 January 2022.

Job Summary: The incumbent of this position shall take the client through the products and services offered by the company until the execution of the sale; build a business by identifying and prospecting clients; conduct market research and be a brand ambassador for AMG.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identifies business opportunities by prospecting different clients.
  • Book appointments with corporate and other clients; visit them in their offices to present the company’s products or invite them to AMG offices for the same.
  • Carry out product demonstrations to clients and brief them about the location, benefits, price, and modes of payment.
  • Follow up prospects till the execution of the sale and after-sale service.
  • Researching and developing new ways of sourcing new clients; identifying institutions that have groups and approaching them for demonstration.
  • Handle correspondences and inquiries through emails, phone calls, and one on one sessions.
  • Follow up with payments by clients sourced by self (Debt collection).
  • Create good relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance.
  • Maintain and update client’s databases and the status of ongoing sales.
  • Provide a weekly report on all leads generated by self and those sourced by AMG as well as the conversation report.
  • Generate reports summarizing the sales plan, challenges, and achievements; daily, weekly and monthly.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing from a recognized institution.
  • Previous experience in developing sales and marketing strategies.
  • Excellent selling, time management, communication, and negotiation skills.
  • Proven track records in meeting aggressive sales targets and increasing business channels.
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How To Apply.

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject(Sales Intern) before 17  January 2022 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com

