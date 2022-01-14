Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Sales Intern
Status: Full Time
Reports to: Sales Manager
Location: Nairobi Kenya.
Date: 13 January 2022.
Job Summary: The incumbent of this position shall take the client through the products and services offered by the company until the execution of the sale; build a business by identifying and prospecting clients; conduct market research and be a brand ambassador for AMG.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identifies business opportunities by prospecting different clients.
- Book appointments with corporate and other clients; visit them in their offices to present the company’s products or invite them to AMG offices for the same.
- Carry out product demonstrations to clients and brief them about the location, benefits, price, and modes of payment.
- Follow up prospects till the execution of the sale and after-sale service.
- Researching and developing new ways of sourcing new clients; identifying institutions that have groups and approaching them for demonstration.
- Handle correspondences and inquiries through emails, phone calls, and one on one sessions.
- Follow up with payments by clients sourced by self (Debt collection).
- Create good relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance.
- Maintain and update client’s databases and the status of ongoing sales.
- Provide a weekly report on all leads generated by self and those sourced by AMG as well as the conversation report.
- Generate reports summarizing the sales plan, challenges, and achievements; daily, weekly and monthly.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing from a recognized institution.
- Previous experience in developing sales and marketing strategies.
- Excellent selling, time management, communication, and negotiation skills.
- Proven track records in meeting aggressive sales targets and increasing business channels.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.
How To Apply.
If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject(Sales Intern) before 17 January 2022 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>