Job Title: Sales Intern

Status: Full Time

Reports to: Sales Manager

Location: Nairobi Kenya.

Date: 13 January 2022.

Job Summary: The incumbent of this position shall take the client through the products and services offered by the company until the execution of the sale; build a business by identifying and prospecting clients; conduct market research and be a brand ambassador for AMG.

Key Responsibilities:

Identifies business opportunities by prospecting different clients.

Book appointments with corporate and other clients; visit them in their offices to present the company’s products or invite them to AMG offices for the same.

Carry out product demonstrations to clients and brief them about the location, benefits, price, and modes of payment.

Follow up prospects till the execution of the sale and after-sale service.

Researching and developing new ways of sourcing new clients; identifying institutions that have groups and approaching them for demonstration.

Handle correspondences and inquiries through emails, phone calls, and one on one sessions.

Follow up with payments by clients sourced by self (Debt collection).

Create good relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance.

Maintain and update client’s databases and the status of ongoing sales.

Provide a weekly report on all leads generated by self and those sourced by AMG as well as the conversation report.

Generate reports summarizing the sales plan, challenges, and achievements; daily, weekly and monthly.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing from a recognized institution.

Previous experience in developing sales and marketing strategies.

Excellent selling, time management, communication, and negotiation skills.

Proven track records in meeting aggressive sales targets and increasing business channels.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How To Apply.

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject(Sales Intern) before 17 January 2022 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com