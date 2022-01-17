Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has vowed to sell all his properties in Kenya if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wins the presidency in the August 9th General Election.

The barrister, who fell out with the former Premier after the mock swearing-in in January 2018, said he does not want Raila to win the top seat.

Commenting on Twitter, Miguna said since he has properties in Kisumu and Nairobi, he will sell them and relocate to Canada because he doesn’t want to see Raila becoming President of the Republic of Kenya.

“If Raila Odinga becomes president of Kenya, I’ll sell all my property there and renounce my citizenship,” Miguna said.

The General was exiled in Canada in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing of Raila Odinga as people president at a ceremony held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST