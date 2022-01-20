Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has hammered the last nail in Deputy President William Ruto’s political coffin with his latest announcement.

This is after he vowed never to join Ruto’s UDA ahead of the August 9th General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Obado, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, stated that he will not wind up his political outfit either for the sake of Ruto.

Further, Obado, who decamped to PDP after falling out with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, dubbed UDA as a small outfit.

“UDA is just a small party which was started recently. PDP took me and made me a governor in 2013.”

“UDA is thus a political baby that cannot be compared to PDP which is more mature.

“I only need more people to join me at PDP and make it bigger instead of folding it up for others,” he remarked.

Obado also disclosed that he was neither supporting Ruto nor ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

At the same time, Obado divulged that he had dropped his quest to be Kenya’s fifth president.

“There is no seat I will seek in Migori County in the next polls. And since PDP is driven by the wish and voice of common citizens, I will ask them where the political wind is blowing then follow,” he remarked.

Obado, who has hosted Ruto in Migori County on several occasions, caused jitters when he gave the DP’s rally a wide berth on January 9.

Asked why he skipped Ruto’s event held in Migori, Obado explained that he was holed up in an emergency at a gold mine where some people were trapped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST