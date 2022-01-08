Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has revealed his deep hatred for President Uhuru Kenyatta and what he represents.

Speaking during an interview, Kiunjuri, who is the leader of The Service Party (TSP), revealed the president killed his dream and hindered his progress when he sacked him from the Cabinet.

The former CS stated that his sacking was a setback as he would have gained more experience had he continued to serve in the Cabinet.

“It was a major loss, but again, it opened another opportunity because had I been serving in government, I would not have established TSP.

“So, count your blessings! Whenever one door closes, another opens,” he explained.

What pains Kiunjuri most is that he has never gotten any explanation from the President as to why he was sacked.

“He has never told Kenyans why he fired me, meaning he has his own personal issues that he does not want to share with them.”

However, he insisted that there was no bad blood between him and Uhuru, adding that the President would have told Kenyans if he felt that he was incompetent.

“Had it been I was insubordinate, he would have said so. Up to date, he has respected me and I have respected him.

“I am not bitter. Let it be said that President Kenyatta stopped my bid to run for Governor of Laikipia, gave me work, fired me so that God’s ways and blessings could befall me,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST