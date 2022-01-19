Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has revealed that she sought President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice before she dumped the Jubilee Party and joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with one of the TV stations on Tuesday night, Waiguru, who became the first county boss from the Mt Kenya region to publicly declare support for Deputy President William Ruto, said she also explained to Uhuru her reasons for ditching the ruling party.

Waiguru said she explained her reasons to the president out of respect and not out of obligation.

“I actually did. I mentioned the situation and how I understand the political ground and that I would be making a political decision.

“The explanation was basically out of respect,” Waiguru said when asked whether she consulted the ‘Son of Jomo’.

She further explained that Uhuru is a mature politician and he supported her decision.

“He understands that people make political decisions based on their own lives and he does not control anyone.

“He will be finishing his term in a few months and I know he understands the reason why I moved to UDA,” Waiguru stated.

