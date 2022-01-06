Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 6 January 2022 – A 38-year-old man, who is currently single, wants to follow the footsteps of gospel singer Guardian Angel.

He took to Twitter and said that he is also looking for a woman in her fifties to be his lover.

“At 38 single I need someone like Esther Musila too. Tuko wengi hapa nje,’’ he wrote.

Meanwhile, Esther Musila’s wedding with Guardian Angel has continued to spark different reactions on social media.

The 33 year-old-singer exchanged vows with the 52-year-old woman on his birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.