Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 January 2022 – This pretty damsel was goofing around with her boyfriend, taking selfie videos, when the unexpected happened.

She received a message from a man telling her how he misses her ‘honey pot’.

“I miss your p***sy,” the message read.

Her boyfriend happened to see the message, leaving her badly embarrassed.

Watch the video, EH!EH!.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.