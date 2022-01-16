Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Barely a week after pulling a mammoth crowd in Bomet County, Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Party Leader Isaac Rutto has declared that he will not join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the former Bomet governor clarified that while he fully backs Ruto’s bid for the presidency, he will not fold CCM and join UDA.

Rutto noted that his pact with DP Ruto was strictly for the top seat, a fact that the latter was well aware of.

“I take it that he understands that that one is not negotiable and we left it for that, and that was not a precondition for us to support him,” Rutto stated.

While agreeing with the second-in-command about tribal parties, Rutto stated that CCM and others were only small parties.

“I do not agree that we do not need small parties, no! We are not saying we are disbanding. We will be turning UDA into a tribal party,” the party leader stated.

The CCM leader further expressed concern on whether UDA could conduct credible nationwide nominations, stating that even the Jubilee Party failed to do so.

“How will you conduct the nominations, and who will give out the certificates?” Ruto posed.

The ex-Bomet County boss revealed that CCM was yet to make an election pact with UDA, explaining that the Ruto-affiliated party had a different approach in forming coalitions.

“The UDA team are saying they will enter into post-election pacts, not pre-election pact,” he stated.

Isaac Ruto lauded the approach, adding that while a pre-election pact dictated how parties will share government, he preferred sticking to county governments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST