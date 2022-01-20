Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has welcomed the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to kick her out of the parliamentary job for joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking yesterday, Waruguru said she is ready to pay the price for ditching the Jubilee party for UDA.

While welcoming her purge, Waruguru, who is the Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Agriculture, said she will not withdraw her support for Ruto even if it will cost her the plum parliamentary job.

Waruguru, who is eying Laikipia East parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket, said she was not worried about the imminent purge, adding that she had fairly done her part, which has seen significant strides in the Agriculture sector.

“If my removal is the sacrifice I’ll have to pay for being part and parcel of the Hustler Nation so be it.

“I have done my part which has seen significant strides in the sector spearheaded by the Committee.”

“I have complete confidence in my colleagues who are equally qualified to be part of the committee.

“I hereby reiterate my unequivocal support for UDA and its ideologies,” she said.

On Tuesday, Uhuru’s party announced plans to oust disloyal Jubilee renegades, including the Laikipia Woman Rep.

The Kenyan DAILY POST