Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s party has accused ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi of being unfaithful to One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

In a statement, Kalonzo, through Wiper Party members, led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, accused Mudavadi of being uncertain with his OKA membership.

According to Kilonzo, Mudavadi is always having one leg outside the alliance.

He claimed that there have been spirited efforts to force Mudavadi out of OKA and go it alone in the next election; something he claimed will not be a shocker to Wiper since he has been flip-flopping all the time.

“People are pushing Mudavadi to run for the presidency. Irrespective of the meaning of the push, it will not come as a surprise nor will it be a big announcement,” Mutula said.

Kilonzo’s statement comes days after Mudavadi revealed that he will be making a big announcement on January 23 during the ANC’s National Delegates Conference.

The ANC party leader described his upcoming announcement as one that will create a political storm and redefine the country’s political landscape.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, another Wiper leader, also accused Mudavadi of keeping his colleagues in OKA in the dark.

He challenged the former Vice President to publicly tell Kenyans if he is still in the alliance.

“Let Mudavadi be gentleman enough to tell the country whether he has decided otherwise in being part of OKA.

“He should stop playing the cat-and-mouse game with us,” the MP said.

On their part, ANC accused Wiper of not being sincere on how OKA will choose a presidential candidate.

Mudavadi’s men claimed that Kalonzo is trying to influence the results of a committee put by OKA to appoint a presidential candidate.

