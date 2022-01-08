Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 January 2022 – Kamba gospel singer, Justina Syokau, has said that flamboyant singer, Ringtone Apoko, is not her ideal man.

Speaking in an interview on NTV’s The Trend Show with Amina, the 2020 hitmaker said that although she is desperately looking for a man to marry her, Ringtone lacks some of the key qualities that she is looking for.

Syokau said that being a Kamba, she expects her ideal man to be skilled in bedroom matters, something that Ringtone may be lacking, based on his physical appearance.

“Lakini kwa kutosha mboga sidhani Apoko anaweza, unajua mimi I am a Kamba( On bedroom matters, I doubt whether Ringtone can satisfy me),“ she said.

However, she also complemented Ringtone for his good looks and deep pockets.

Syokau is a single mother.

She walked out of her marriage due to endless domestic fights with her ex-husband.

Here’s a video of the interview.

