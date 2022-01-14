Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 January 2022 – A 36-year-old Cameroonian National, is in custody for obtaining money falsely from an Australian investor based in the country.

Timson Tiekam Babila alias Jeremy was arrested by DCI’s Economic and Commercial Crimes (ECCU) detectives yesterday, at a hotel in the Kilimani area following a tip-off from the complainant.

The suspect believed to be a ‘wash wash’ specialist was arrested together with two other accomplices, Ernest Abeng Ahuo and Ayong Ronald Aku, all Cameroonian citizens.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Babila, entices his clients by duping them that they will make quick cash after cleaning their fake dollars and turning the dollars into real money.

In order to make this happen, the suspect first asks his victims for genuine money for the purchase of chemicals and other materials used to clean the fake notes, usually locked steel boxes.

An Australian investor with business interests in Kenya and Dubai had advanced Sh800,000, to the scoundrels, before he discovered that he had been ‘washed’.

In a bid to recover his hard-earned money, he made a report at the ECCU offices in our Headquarters and the detectives immediately went for the suspects.

A trap was laid at a local establishment and the suspect together with his abettors, fell for it hoping to make a killing of a lifetime.

However, hawk-eyed detectives who had taken vantage positions in the hotel pounced on the three and arrested them as they made their way in.

A heavy, black, steel box was recovered from the suspects.

The suspect and his accomplices live in Ruaka, Kiambu county, which has become synonymous with ‘Wash Wash’ suspects, who live fake lives stealing from hardworking businessmen.

The trio became the newest guests of the state as they await processing by the detectives to answer to their crimes.

The DCI is urging any other person who might have fallen victim to the fraudster’s tricks, to report to the officer in charge of the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit at the DCI Headquarters

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.