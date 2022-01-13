Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Popular Churchill Show comedian, Akuku Danger, has been fighting for his life at the Nairobi West Hospital, where he was admitted after his lungs collapsed.

The witty comedian was first rushed to the ICU in critical condition after he reportedly collapsed in the house.

His health has since improved, more than two weeks after he was admitted to the city hospital.

Akuku Danger’s close friend and rumoured girlfriend, Sandra Chacha, a popular local actress, has revealed that he will be discharged on Friday 15/1/2022.

However, he still needs financial support to clear his medical bills.

He has an outstanding bill of Ksh 1.5 Million.

“URGENT MEDICAL FUND DRIVE FOR AKUKU DANGER. He is to be discharged 15/1/2022.

“Outstanding medical bill 1.5m.We are calling upon friends and family to help us offset the bill,” Sandra posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.