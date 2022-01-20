Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, has urged Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho to prepare for the worst when Deputy President William Ruto forms the government in August.

Joho, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader and a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has been crisscrossing the coastal town urging people not to elect Ruto as President in August because he will kill devolution.

“Please don’t elect a thief because he will kill devolution when he becomes President in August,’’ Joho told Mombasa residents on Wednesday.

But in a fast response on Twitter, Moha as he is known in social circles, sarcastically agreed that Ruto will kill devolution but added that as the Internal Security Minister in DP Ruto’s government, he will deal with “sellers of pharmaceuticals ruthlessly”.

Sellers of pharmaceuticals is slang for drug dealers.

“Very True. Because I might be the CS for internal Security and we shall deal with all the “PHARMACEUTICALS “.

“In Our Government, we won’t DEVOLVE destruction of YOUNG LIVES. That’s a Fact!” Mohammed Ali tweeted.

Joho and his brother Abu Joho have been severally mentioned by international media houses as among drug barons in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST