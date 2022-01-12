Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is reportedly warming to join Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation ahead of the August presidential election.

Mudavadi, who is also a One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal, has allegedly told his close allies that he cannot join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is a selfish and untrustworthy leader.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Veronica Maina, confirmed last week that Ruto is courting Mudavadi ahead of the August poll.

As a result, many Kenyans are speculating on Mudavadi’s position if he joins Ruto.

Ruto is currently planning to give Mudavadi the yet-to-be-created Chief Minister position, according to key sources from both camps who spoke to one of the local dailies.

According to the daily, if the two collaborate, Mudavadi will become the Chief Minister in Ruto’s government, a position that will be created once they form the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST