Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka emerged as the most suitable presidential candidate among the five One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals.

Insiders in the alliance have revealed that the OKA technical committee found that Kalonzo was the most suitable candidate to be their flagbearer in three simulations.

The committee also proposed ANC party leader be Kalonzo’s running mate in the next General Elections.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula also emerged as possible Kalonzo’s running mates in various simulations.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi did not appear in any of the two top political positions with insiders noting that he does not have enough political support from Rift Valley, which is said to be Deputy President William Ruto’s political stronghold.

“We have concluded the task the principals gave us. Now it is upon them to make the ultimate decision,” said the source, who sought anonymity.

To arrive at the most suitable presidential candidate, the committee is said to have looked into various variables including the ability of each principal to garner votes across the country as well as the financial war-chest at the disposal amongst them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST