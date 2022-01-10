Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement like or not.

This is after he defended Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s association with Ruto after he attended his rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

Malala told the congregation that he was there on behalf of his party.

While attending a church service yesterday, Mudavadi differed with ANC Secretary-General Simon Gakuru, who had distanced the party from Malala’s assertion, saying the freedom of association is entrenched in the constitution and that the Kakamega Senator did nothing wrong in attending Ruto’s rally.

There have been whispers of a possible alliance between Mudavadi’s ANC and DP Ruto’s UDA, especially after Cleophas Malala was seen warming up to the DP.

“I cannot hold anything against Senator Cleophas Malala.

“It is his right and I listened to the remarks that he made there and I do not think he made any remarks that will in any way be of harm to this country,” said Mudavadi.

Malala is alluded to be championing the interests of his party leader, which has raised eyebrows on the possibilities of Mudavadi joining UDA.

Malala has vowed to continue championing the interests of Mudavadi to ensure he is in the team that will form the next government.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has also indicated that Mudavadi could be headed to Ruto’s camp and that he will go with him; something that has unsettled the Deep State and its candidate Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST